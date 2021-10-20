Manchester United Rumors: Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, the club’s performance has deteriorated.

Manchester United is in desperate need of a change after a terrible run of form, and the club’s woes are being blamed on Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer signing.

According to Goal, the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar prefers to stay back and watch the opposition team’s defenders whizz the ball past Manchester United’s front line before it reaches their best strikers.

It has been a huge issue for the Red Devils in recent weeks, as they have failed to win in their last four Premier League matches, with their most recent victory coming against West Ham United on September 19 courtesy to Jesse Lingard’s heroics.

In their 4-2 loss to Leicester City, the festering Ronaldo problem showed its ugly head one more.

Instead of rushing back and helping on defense, he basically gave up on plays when the defense intercepted or blocked his scoring tries during the game.

Goal’s argument against Ronaldo is that he lacks the sense of urgency to fulfill his defensive responsibilities as a striker, preventing the ball from quickly reaching the midfield.

When he was compared to Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, it was discovered that the Manchester United forward had only 17 occurrences of pressing the ballcarrier, whereas Lukaku had 43.

It’s worth noticing that these two players are both ranked near the bottom, and the disparity reveals the magnitude of Manchester United’s dilemma.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is not the only one to blame.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of core techniques has resulted in disorganization and a fuzzy sense of direction on defense.

Despite possessing a wealth of world-class talent on the team and acquiring Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the summer transfer window, the Norwegian manager has come under fire from fans and observers alike as the club continues to struggle.

Manchester United had no business losing to Leicester City in the middle of the table last weekend, but the Red Devils’ lack of effective fallback strategies in training cost them the match.

Because of the setback, fan perception of Solskjaer has sunk even further, and things aren’t looking good for him.

Manchester United’s next Premier League opponents will be Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City, Watford, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Watford’s recent performance has led to speculation that the team may pull out. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.