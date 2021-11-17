Manchester United Rumors: People ‘Around’ The Club Were ‘Shocked’ By Solskjaer’s Decision

Despite the club’s terrible season, Manchester United is sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s current Manchester United contract will put him in charge until 2024.

When the Red Devils utterly failed in their English Premier League matches against Liverpool, Leicester City, and derby rivals Manchester City, the contract was jeopardized.

According to reputed football analyst and Eurosport’s Dean Jones, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Manchester United has no plans to fire Solskjaer.

Jones went on to say that most individuals “around” the club were “simply startled” by the news.

“Anyone you talk to around United, just around football, to be honest, is horrified that they’ve allowed it to get this far,” Jones told Give Me Sport exclusively.

According to reports, Manchester United has already identified potential contenders to succeed Solskjaer.

However, nothing has been confirmed concerning his dismissal as manager of the team to this day.

Following Manchester City’s derby loss, Solskjaer addressed his future, emphasizing that the club has been “upfront and honest” with him about the situation, and that nothing has changed so far.

“For me, it’s about getting back to what we started to look like,” Solskjaer added. “We started to look like a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see.” “I always have good connection with the club, which is open and honest. I work for Manchester United, and I want the best for the club. As long as I’m here, I’d like to make this better.” Looking back on Solskjaer’s recent form before the international break, it’s clear that he didn’t make the most of the talent in his present squad by refusing to rotate his players.

In reality, it should be noted that in the club’s last six defeats, the Norwegian started eight of the same players.

As a result, according to a previous report, several Manchester United players have been disgruntled with Solskjaer’s tendency of only playing his core players.

Solskjaer has “promised” other players, including Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, and Alex Telles, that they will be “more involved” when Manchester United returns from the break, according to the article.

On Saturday, November 20, Manchester United will face Watford.

