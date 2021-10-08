Manchester United rumors: Paul Pogba teases a future away from Old Trafford once more.

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfield maestro, recently hinted that he may return to his previous club after his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Club football is now on hiatus as players focus on their international commitments, but Pogba’s France team was able to pull off a miraculous 3-2 victory over Belgium, which included Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba then hinted in a post-match interview that he plans to leave the club soon, but that he stays dedicated to them until then.

“I always have a conversation with the Juve players. I’m in Manchester, I’ve got a year left at Manchester United, and then we’ll see what happens after that. Pogba told the media through NBC Sports, “I want to do well as long as I’m at Manchester, and then we’ll see.”

Manchester United has been putting pressure on Pogba to decide what he wants to do now to prepare for life with or without the French playmaker.

The English Premier League side has been trying hard to convince Pogba to commit to a decision as soon as possible, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“Manchester United has been offering Paul Pogba a contract extension since last July. Romano tweeted, “Long-term new deal with increased compensation.”

“However, neither Pogba nor his agent [Mino] Raiola have provided a definitive response. Manchester United has been pushing for his choice for months.” In September, Mino Raiola stated that they “will talk to Manchester [United] and see where we go from there.”

“Turin has undoubtedly remained in his heart, and he is deeply concerned about these matters.” The prospect of returning to Juventus exists, but it is also contingent on Juve [Juventus], as Raiola stated to the Manchester Evening News.

Pogba has been a key contributor to Manchester United’s strong start to the season.

Despite the fact that he has failed to score in seven Premier League games, he has been able to create great chances for his team to score, providing seven assists in the process.