Manchester United Rumors: New Favorite To Replace Failing Manager Runs Into Problems

The manager’s job at Manchester United appears to be on the table, but the latest favorite to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be hesitant to leave his current club just yet.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Ajax, has been connected with the job at Old Trafford, but according to a fresh report, he is unwilling to leave the reigning Eredivisie champions in the middle of the season.

According to unnamed sources from the same story, Ten Hag is a highly regarded personality among his peers, and leaving the top-tier Dutch side at this time would be an unpleasant act.

The statements made could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Tottenham Hotspurs were said to be interested in appointing ten Hag as their new manager in the early part of the year, but they were unable to do so.

Following Manchester United’s weekend loss to Manchester City, many fans believe that replacing the Norwegian on the bench with the Dutchman would be the big alteration required to rescue a once-promising season.

After all, the Ajax connection at Old Trafford is strong, as tem Hag and infrequently utilized midfielder Donny van de Beek were instrumental in guiding the Dutch team to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they were eliminated by a late Lucas Moura goal for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Getting the 51-year-old manager would, according to the Manchester Evening News, solve the problem that Solskjaer has admitted to having trouble solving: creating a defined brand of football for the Red Devils to buy into.

Ten Hag has also utilized Solskjaer’s favorite formation of 4-3-3 football, according to the report, but many believe that the current Ajax manager would be more suited to implementing it on the field.

Ten Hag’s coaching style, which emphasizes a highly fluid but rarely porous offensive play, would fit in nicely with Manchester United’s current roster.

Despite their run of success in the Champions League group stages, the Red Devils have struggled to regain form in the English Premier League recently.

With about two weeks before facing Watford owing to the international break, the club needs to make a decision as soon as possible on whether or not to change managers in order for the team to move on from this issue and focus just on playing football.