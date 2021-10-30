Manchester United rumors: Klopp wants Pogba to replace Liverpool’s aging stars.

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is in doubt, according to rumors, and some teams have already put him on their radar.

Despite the fact that Pogba’s contract has yet to be renewed, the midfielder’s name has once again been linked with a transfer away from Manchester United. Furthermore, The Telegraph said that the Red Devils will not sell Pogba in January and are willing to let him leave for free at the end of the season when his contract expires in June next year, citing unidentified sources.

According to soccer journalist Ekrem Konur, suitors, including Liverpool, are already keeping an eye on Pogba’s situation. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to Konur, is interested in signing the World Cup winner.

The International Business Times was unable to independently verify this information.

According to Konur, Real Madrid is planning to start conversations with Manchester United over Pogba’s prospective transfer. Meanwhile, according to the source, Liverpool is “also” interested since Klopp sees the Frenchman as a “replacement” for one of his senior midfielders, James Milner or Thiago.

Milner is 35 years old and may only have a few years left in his career. Thiago, on the other hand, is a year younger at 30 years old, but his tendency for injuries could be a problem.

In terms of Pogba’s situation, his representative, Mino Raiola, has allegedly claimed that talks of a contract extension with Manchester United are still “in progress.”

According to a recent source, Liverpool has been “closely following” Ajax player Ryan Gravenberch.

Ajax has approached Gravenberch’s agent, who is also Raiola, about a possible contract extension that would keep the player with the Dutch club until 2023, according to the report.

No one can guarantee that Gravenberch will join Ajax, and Liverpool is said to be monitoring the situation. Gravenberch’s resemblance to Pogba has piqued the Reds’ interest, and the two are now on the Reds’ transfer wish list.

Klopp has yet to comment on the transfer speculation. Earlier this season, he reiterated Liverpool’s transfer plans, indicating that the club does not need to make any additional signings.

“We don’t want any more players,” Klopp explained.

“Adding more players is worthless unless something happens.”