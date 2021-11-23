Manchester United Rumors: Despite Rumors, PSG Manager Willing To Join Red Devils Mid-Season

Manchester United’s search for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be over soon, with Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain allegedly willing to leaving in the middle of the season.

Pochettino’s readiness to swap teams was initially reported by the Manchester Evening News, and renowned football journalist Duncan Castles confirmed the news by disclosing that Paris Saint-Germain is considering buying out the 49-year-contract. old’s

Pochettino was linked with a move to Manchester United after being fired by Tottenham Hotspurs in November 2019.

After being thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham, United elected to stick with Solskjaer, while Pochettino settled for a job with the French team, and the two sides remained connected for much of last season.

According to sources close to the Manchester Evening News, Pochettino’s desire to quit PSG was motivated by a desire to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal and remain in England.

This is huge news for Red Devils fans, as it was confirmed just yesterday that interim manager Michael Carrick would be their man on the bench this season while they look for a permanent manager.

Manchester United is certain to pursue Pochettino if a buyout becomes available.

Pochettino has guided Tottenham to a runner-up finish in the Football League Cup in the 2014-15 season and the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season as the club’s manager.

His coaching philosophy would be ideal for a Manchester United team that is brimming with talent across the board, particularly in the attacking area.

The Red Devils, who play in a 4-2-3-1 configuration that prefers a high-pressing, aggressive style of football, will have a plethora of scoring opportunities as they work their way into the box.

This would be ideal for a team with key scoring threats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford, while Bruno Fernandes can work his magic in the middle to create scoring opportunities.

To recruit Pochettino in the middle of the season, Manchester United would have to pay compensation to Paris Saint-Germain.

With a UEFA Champions League meeting against Valencia on Tuesday, November 23, and an English Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday, November 29, Carrick will have to do everything he can to prepare his team for both matches as they attempt to get back on track.