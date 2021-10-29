Manchester United rumors claim that the manager has been urged to make significant changes ahead of the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The job security of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in jeopardy, and playing Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek could be the change he needs to save his job.

According to Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News, the unpopular Norwegian manager has a wealth of talent at his disposal, and now is the moment to take all the risks necessary to persuade senior management and supporters to keep faith in him.

Lingard’s argument for playing is always strong, as the winger has proven his worth this season by scoring two late goals in the English Premier League.

His goal against Newcastle United was only icing on the cake for an already assured win, but the win over West Ham United begs Solskjaer to take a chance on him.

With the Red Devils facing a second consecutive draw, Nemanja Matic found Lingard lurking just inside the box, and the Englishman rifled home the game-winner in the 89th minute.

Lingard has gelled with Cristiano Ronaldo exactly as planned, and there’s no reason why Solskjaer shouldn’t give him another shot now.

Van de Beek, on the other hand, has only made 20 appearances since joining from Ajax for £35 million ($48.1 million) in the summer transfer window of 2020.

Solskjaer appears to be at a loss for how to best employ him, which has heightened tensions between the manager, the player, and the player’s agency.

Van de Beek participated in three games this season and looked and played disjointed after failing to get any traction in recent weeks.

According to a source, the highly-rated midfielder deserves more than to sit on the bench and function as Jadon Sancho’s backup, which has prompted him to target a January departure from the club.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Solskjaer must take a chance on the two world-class players who are sitting on the bench, waiting for their chance.

The next few games will determine Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United, and it all starts with a visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time.