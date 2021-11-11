Manchester United rumors claim that the club is confident in their ability to appoint a new manager for Leicester City.

Within Manchester United’s ranks, there is growing optimism that current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be the man to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, the 48-year-old British manager has a reputed departure clause that is about to be triggered, and Manchester United would have no qualms about paying him to leave Leicester City.

Looking at these rumors, Rodgers joining Leicester City appears to be a long shot, but it could be his final significant chance to return to the English Premier League’s top division.

Rodgers was the manager of Liverpool from 2012 to 2015, and the club was on the verge of winning the Premier League when they finished second in the 2013-14 season.

The general consensus among Manchester United executives is that if Solskjaer were to be replaced, the next manager should be British, have a good coaching record, and be able to bring out the best in the club’s plethora of potential.

Rodgers fits that description wonderfully, and Red Devils fans are excited about the possibility of a managerial change.

After a terrible run of form in the Premier League, as well as mounting fan animosity, Solskjaer’s position on the bench at Old Trafford is in jeopardy.

After failing to get at least a point against Manchester City last weekend, the 48-year-old Norwegian is under a lot of pressure to perform.

Manchester United fans were unhappy by upper management’s choice to maintain Solskjaer, as many expected the club to make a formal approach to renowned coach Antonio Conte.

Conte has since agreed to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspurs, and Manchester United will have a difficult time replacing him.

Rodgers would be the next best candidate among the vast list of managers connected to Solskjaer’s job, which includes Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Rodgers’ coaching philosophy, which is based on possession and quick passes to tear through defenses and create scoring opportunities, fits in nicely with Manchester United’s depleted squad.

As he clings on for dear life, the two-week international break should give Solskjaer enough time to adjust his formations and lineups once more.

Manchester United will face Watford, who are currently in 17th place, on November 20 in what is expected to be a straightforward match.