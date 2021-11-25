Manchester United rumors claim that a legendary German manager is the favorite to take over at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s hunt for a new manager is going at breakneck speed, and former Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been added to the shortlist.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the alleged unexpected interest in Rangnick is spurred by the prospect that Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, will be unable to travel to Old Trafford.

This latest piece of information comes as a surprise to Manchester United supporters, given it was just a few days ago that Pochettino expressed an interest in leaving France and moving to England.

Manchester United, on the other hand, would have to pony up some cash and compensate Paris Saint-Germain to make the move possible.

Manchester United’s executive chairman Ed Woodward and managing director Richard Arnold are said to have been left in England as the team traveled to Spain for their spectacular UEFA Champions League triumph over Villareal.

Rangnick’s appointment as manager might be a brilliant decision for Manchester United, as he is rumored to be the tutor of world-renowned coaches Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann.

Rangnick is also known as the “godfather” of “gegenpressing,” a football strategy that emphasizes intense pressure in order to reclaim possession of the ball as quickly as possible before launching a large counter-attack for goal scoring opportunities.

The 63-year-old is currently the head of sports and development at FC Lokomotiv Moskow in Russia, but has previously managed Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig in Germany.

Rangnick’s acquisition should be a sign of hope for a Manchester United team reeling from the termination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend.

His German experience should translate well to the English Premier League, and he has the personnel at the Red Devils to implement his “gegenpressing.”

Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, two agile and versatile wing-backs, are expected to be the workhorses in Rangnick’s philosophy, since they can rapidly travel the length of the field while allowing goal scorers Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford to have better opportunities on goal.

With the meantime, Michael Carrick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager, and he will lead his team to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 28, in the hopes of shocking the Premier League leaders.