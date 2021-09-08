Manchester United rumors: As Cristiano Ronaldo nears his arrival, a sensational attacker is forcing his way through.

As Cristiano Ronaldo nears his arrival, a Manchester United forward may be feeling the pressure and hopes not to be left out.

Ronaldo is only a few days away from making his long-awaited comeback to Manchester United. The Portugal captain has already begun training with the senior team and is expected to make his second appearance for the Red Devils.

However, it appears that not everyone at Manchester United, particularly Jesse Lingard, is pleased with the addition of more world-class players to the group.

The offensive midfielder is well aware of how things could play out this season with Manchester United’s attack boosted, according to legendary transfer insider and Eurosport’s Dean Jones.

Lingard is still attempting to “push” his way through, according to Jones.

Jones told Give Me Sport exclusively, “I think he [Lingard] wants to try and force his way into the [Manchester] United lineup.” “That’s what he’s attempting, and it’s why he’s staying. He hasn’t given up because he’s been there since he was a child.”

“I think he’s just waiting for that platform to see if he can do it, and he’ll have to wait for an opportunity at United this season,” he concluded.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to announce his plans for Lingard now that Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the club and the frontline is stacked with dangerous strikers.

During pre-season, Solskajer commented on the club’s official website, “There’s nothing better than seeing players willing to compete for their place.” “Of course, what he did at the end of the season was real Jesse.”

He went on to say, “That’s what we know he’s capable of.” “I think we realized at the end [of our own season]that we were lacking in some possibilities. He’s still on my to-do list. At the start of the season, I expect him to be at Man United.”

If things don’t go Lingard’s way, his previous loan club West Ham United will be rushing in for his services once more.

Last month, West Ham boss David Moyes stated, “Jesse is a Manchester United player.” “I mean, the questions aren’t directed at me; they’re directed at Manchester United. But, as you know, we had a great time with him.”

“If the opportunity to get Jesse occurred, we would be interested,” he said, “but in my perspective, he is at Manchester United and it is not for us to discuss.”