Manchester United Rumors: An Insider Confirms That The Club Has Talked With Former Barcelona Coach.

Manchester United fans can add Ernesto Valverde’s name to their list of managers to keep an eye on, as sources suggest that the club’s upper management has made contact with him.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 57-year-old former manager of La Liga giant Barcelona is on the shortlist of potential managers to replace the recently terminated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fabrizio Romano, a notable football expert, has confirmed and legitimized this piece of information, stating that Valverde is one of the top five candidates to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Manchester United.

Manchester United’s football director, John Murtaugh, is said to be in charge of the search for a new manager.

Along with Valverde, Mauricio Pochettino of PSG, Erik ten Hag of Ajax, Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City, Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid, and Ronald Koeman of Barcelona are among the other candidates for the job at Manchester United.

Manchester United supporters may be concerned about Valverde’s lack of Premier League experience, since all of his previous management positions have been in Greece and Spain.

Although the Red Devils are interested in Valverde, Romano later underlined that it will only be a temporary solution if they are unable to appoint either Pochettino or Rodgers.

Being a proven winner in La Liga, on the other hand, should carry more weight than being an interim manager.

Valverde is a seasoned coach who has won many trophies with Barcelona, including back-to-back La Liga crowns in 2017-18 and 2018-19, as well as a Copa del Rey in 2017-18.

Michael Carrick is Manchester United’s temporary manager, and his first match went about as well as anyone could have hoped, with a 2-0 victory over Villareal in a UEFA Champions League encounter.

The Red Devils survived many scares thanks to David de Gea’s extraordinary goalkeeping ability after allowing Villareal to enjoy possession for the majority of the game.

In the second half, they finally broke through when Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 78th minute, followed by big-name summer transferee Jadon Sancho scoring his first Manchester United goal in the 90th minute.

The victory puts the Red Devils three points clear of second-placed Villareal in the knockout stages.

Fans are cautiously enthusiastic about their team’s newfound vigor as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, November 28–another test of Carrick’s managing abilities this season.