Manchester United Rumors: After Tottenham’s win, the manager may have found his long-term formation.

Manchester United came back strongly against Tottenham Hotspurs, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 3-5-2 formation may have played a role.

Barely-used On attack, Edinson Cavani was paired with Cristiano Ronaldo as a two-headed dragon, while Bruno Fernandes was maintained in the middle to help keep things in check.

The fiddling of the formations allowed Ronaldo and Cavani to give the visiting Red Devils the lead before Marcus Rashford tied the game in the dying minutes with a goal of his own.

At the 39th minute, Fernandes found a barely marked Ronaldo deep in the area, firing an overhead cross directly into a brilliantly executed volley for the game’s first goal.

In the second half, Ronaldo continued to be the hero, finding a free-ranging Cavani to go one-on-one with Tottenham Hotspurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the game’s second goal in the 64th minute.

With a fantastic tap straight into his control, Fernandes found himself in the heart of things, setting up the Ronaldo assist.

Rashford came on to replace Ronaldo in the 72nd minute and followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by scoring the game-winning goal off a Nemanja Matic assist in the 88th minute.

Solskjaer’s game-changing move was to drop a third attacker in favor of adding another midfielder. He hinted at this by shifting Fernandes to the middle of the field.

It was claimed a few weeks ago that moving Fernandes to a central and attacking midfielder position would provide Manchester United the flexibility they required in a 4-2-3-1 configuration to have a consistent presence in midfield.

The final switch to a 3-5-2 formation against Tottenham Hotspurs could be the key to ending Manchester United’s difficulties, as wing-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shone brightly in this match, assisting David de Gea in keeping his first clean sheet in a long time.

However, because he has yet to have any experience playing in the front three attacking roles, Jadon Sancho will see even less playing time than before.

His game is primarily dependent on having ample space on the wings, but none of it was present against Tottenham.

This might be the standard for a time as Solskjaer cements his position at Old Trafford, and Sancho could benefit from playing in this setup in future training sessions.

Prior to this encounter, the Norwegian was thought to be just one loss away from achieving his goal.