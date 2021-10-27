Manchester United Rumors: A High-Level Insider Discusses Pogba and Solskjaer’s Situations

Fabrizio Romano, a well-known football insider, has offered significant updates on two of Manchester United’s key players: Paul Pogba and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has stated in a series of tweets that the unpopular Norwegian will remain his job for the time being, but that he will under rigorous scrutiny for the future games, maybe until their Manchester City match on November 6.

“The main section of Manchester United’s board has now verified [or]endorsed the decision.” According to my sources, Ole Gunnar Solskjr will be in charge of the Tottenham encounter on Saturday. Ferguson backed him up. Today, Ole spoke with the players as well. “The next few games will be crucial,” Romano remarked.

Sir Alex Ferguson made a visit at the Carrington training grounds to “protect” Solskjaer, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Yesterday, Manchester United fans were given a ray of optimism as news surfaced that Solskjaer’s job was up for grabs this week.

Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City, Antonio Conte of Inter Milan and Chelsea, and Zinedine Zidane of France have all been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

However, however, issues among all three managers were reported, further muddied the waters.

Conte is widely thought to be the favourite for the post if it becomes available.

On the Pogba front, Romano has confirmed that his contract will end in the summer of 2022, and that his representative, Mino Raiola, has stated that all is well for the time being.

The French midfield maestro has been linked with a return to Juventus in January in the event that Pogba declines to sign a new contract, allowing Manchester United to recoup some transfer funds in the summer of 2022 to pursue big names.

Manchester United is going through a difficult period after suffering their biggest home defeat to archrival Liverpool this past weekend, losing 5-1.

On Saturday, October 30, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next match.