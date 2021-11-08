Manchester United rumors: 13 clubs are interested in signing the forgotten ace defender.

Phil Jones has not played for Manchester United in nearly two years, yet there are apparently thirteen clubs interested in signing him, including Newcastle United and Watford.

Jones has been attracting interest from throughout the English football scene, according to an exclusive story from The Sun. These teams believe Jones still has a lot of football left in him, according to The Sun.

Former Manchester United player turned manager Wayne Rooney is also said to be interested in a loan of Jones, although there is reason to doubt that they will be able to do so because Derby County’s finances are currently in limbo.

These statements could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Jones mentioned on the UTD Podcast that he has been battling with a long-term knee problem and has opted to get surgery in the summer of 2020 to correct it.

Apart from a few friendlies, he has not played for Manchester United this season as he works his way back to becoming matchday ready for the Red Devils.

The injuries suffered by Raphael Varane and Victor Lindeloff are thought to be the key to Jones re-entering the consciousness of Manchester United supporters.

For much of Jones’ decade-long tenure with Manchester United, he became a meme, yet there is a quality player in there who Sir Alex Ferguson once thought had the potential to be one of the best players ever at Old Trafford.

Jones has piqued interest due to his professional accomplishments, which include winning the English Premier League championship in 2012-13 and the FA Cup in 2015-16.

Jones’ contract runs until 2023, so any buyer would have to pay a transfer fee.

Aside from Memes, Jones is a veteran player who gives his everything on the pitch, and signing him away from the Red Devils may be one of the smartest moves for any club willing to take a chance on him.