Manchester United rumor: The Red Devils are scouting a potential successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United may still enhance their frontline.

The Red Devils are still figuring out how to be at their best given that they already have a plethora of elie-level strikers.

As expected, Ronaldo has performed admirably as the club’s primary center-forward, scoring goals for the team.

Manchester United, on the other hand, appears to be planning for the future and has set its sights on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Manchester United scouts were there during Fiorentina’s previous match, according to the report.