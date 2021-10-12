Manchester United rumor has claimed that the club is willing to slash $13 million for a fan favorite winger.

If Jesse Lingard refuses to sign a new contract with Manchester United, the club is reportedly considering a reduced asking price in January.

According to a fresh report from The Sun, the English Premier League club and Lingard have been in talks about a contract extension, but the talks have stalled due to the 28-year-desire old’s for continuous first-team playing time.

Lingard has been offered salary of roughly £135,000 ($183,782) per week, according to the report.

The assertions made by The Sun could not be independently verified by The International Business Times.

Manchester United set a £25 million ($34 million) asking price for the excellent winger during the summer season, but all interested parties were consistently turned down.

Many English clubs, including West Ham United and Newcastle United, have expressed interest in Lingard.

Since the English winger was sent out on loan in the second half of last season, West Ham United and Lingard have been at odds.

They tried everything they could to get Lingard out of Old Trafford during the transfer window, but Manchester United was set about keeping him.

Even when Lingard was still on loan with the club, manager David Moyes never shied away from expressing his admiration for his talent and qualities.

The ties to Newcastle United are also surprising, considering Lingard turned them down last season to join West Ham United, but the new owners may be able to work something out because they esteem Lingard so highly.

Lingard has hinted at a move away from Manchester United in order to be considered for a berth in England’s World Cup squad next summer.

“Obviously, the World Cup is a long way off, but regular football is essential.” Lingard was reported by Metro as saying, “I was so close to going to the Euros and I think it plays a large part and it’s a big factor.”

Lingard’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, but based on his two decades with the club, he still has a lot of love for the club.

Lingard, on the other hand, will continue to look for possibilities that will help his career as he approaches his 30th birthday.

Due to the absence of Edinson Cavani and Fred, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may elect to give Lingard another chance to play when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on October 16. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.