Manchester United rumor: Bruno Fernandes wants his Portugal teammate to join the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes has been quite active in recommending potential Manchester United acquisitions.

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, as he is linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a number of players, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal attacker Ruben Neves.

Famous transfer source Dean Jones gave a new update on Neves’ status, saying Arsenal is currently leading the fight to get the Portuguese, but Manchester United is “still” in the mix.

“I’m told the [Ruben] Neves pursuit is genuine, and while Arsenal is clearly the most active in that trade in terms of trying to get it over the line, [Manchester] United are still in the conversation,” Jones recently remarked on the podcast “The Football Terrace.”

Jones also stated that Fernandes is “very interested” in joining Manchester United with his national team partner.

“Bruno Fernandes, in particular, is certainly desperate for Neves to join, and I believe the club is aware of that,” he said.

It’s becoming clear that Neves is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the market this summer.

Arsenal has yet to complete Granit Xhaka’s deal to AS Roma, according to Duncan Castles, a reputed transfer insider and journalist. However, the interest has been strong.

As a result, the Gunners consider Neves to be a “major boost” in midfield.

“Ruben Neves, a transaction we flagged up to you a couple of months ago that Neves was of interest to Arsenal and that they’d done the preparatory work on trying to get him from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Castles said on the podcast “The Transfer Window.”

“There is competition, but they consider him as a huge improvement over their current midfielders. The midfield is an area of the team that has to be strengthened. Granit Xhaka is on the verge of being sold to Roma. There is no pricing agreement yet, but Xhaka wants to move.”

According to recent rumours, Wolves may seek roughly £35 million ($47.6 million) for Neves’ departure.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has made no secret of his ambition to upgrade Manchester United’s roster.

Prior to Neves’ arrival, the Portuguese star had hinted about his old Udinese colleague Piotr Zielinski’s likely presence at Old Trafford.

In May, Fernandes remarked of Zielinski, “He’s a terrific guy, I like him a lot.” “He is one of the persons I met in Italy with whom I maintain contact throughout the year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.