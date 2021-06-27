Manchester United reportedly made a £72 million bid for Jadon Sancho.

What the newspapers are saying

According to the Sun, Manchester United has made an offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. According to the newspaper, the Old Trafford club has made a £72 million bid for the England winger, but they are willing to spend up to £80 million. United have been after the 21-year-old, who was a junior player with Manchester City, for more than a year and are allegedly close to securing his services.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton’s James Rodriguez’s advisors are pitching the Colombian international to clubs all across Europe. Injuries plagued the 29-year-season old’s at Goodison Park, with his connection with Carlo Ancelotti proving to be a rare bright spot in the playmaker’s otherwise poor campaign. Ancelotti has left Merseyside for Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Napoli also being mentioned as possible destinations for Rodriguez.

According to the Sun, Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the hunt to capture Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos. According to the newspaper, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add the Spain defender to his squad, but the 35-year-old wants to play with Neymar at PSG.

United are poised to let Axel Tuanzebe leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 23-year-old, who loves to play right centre-back, is down the United pecking order, with only 18 appearances in 2020-21.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Brentford are close to signing Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka from Danish club FC Midtjylland, according to Sky Sports.

Lionel Messi: According to Spanish publication Marca, the 33-year-old Argentina star has just one week left on his Barcelona contract but has yet to make a decision about his future.