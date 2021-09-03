Manchester United receives a major Ronaldo boost before of their Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Manchester United are overjoyed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from international duty ahead of his return to Old Trafford, according to Portugal. Soon after the international break, he might make his Red Devils debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who scored a brace to help Portugal come back from a 1-0 deficit against Ireland on Thursday, was issued a yellow card for removing his shirt while celebrating. Ronaldo received his second yellow card in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and as a result, he will miss Portugal’s forthcoming match against Azerbaijan.

“On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo was excused from his stay with the national team. He will serve a one-match suspension against Azerbaijan due to the yellow card he received against Ireland, which was his second in this qualifying process. The national team captain was among a group of players who did regenerative exercises in the hotel this morning, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

Ronaldo, who recently left Juventus and returned to Manchester United with a bang, has yet to play for the Red Devils in 2021-22. Ronaldo will have more time to train and prepare for the Newcastle game now that he has been released early from his obligations with the Portugal national team.

The 36-year-old forward’s first stint at Old Trafford lasted from 2003 to 2009, during which time he made 292 appearances, scored 118 goals, and helped Manchester United win the Champions League and three Premier League titles in a row.

CR7 became a brand after Ronaldo wore the No. 7 shirt during his first season at Old Trafford. Despite the fact that Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani now has the No. 7 squad number, Manchester United stated on Friday that Ronaldo will wear the legendary number once more when he returns home.

“As we all know, the No. 7 shirt has a particular place in United’s history. It has been worn by club legends like as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham in the past. Now it’s back to Ronaldo, who took over from Beckham,” Manchester United said in a statement.

Cavani will wear No. 21, the same number that the Uruguayan striker wears for the national squad.