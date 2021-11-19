Manchester United News: The Most Likely Candidate To Replace Solskjaer Finally Speaks Out.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has finally responded to reports that he may replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United’s interim manager.

“First and foremost, asking the question when the club [Manchester United] has a manager in place is really insulting.” Second, I can’t say anything about it because it isn’t true. Rodgers stated flatly in the Manchester Evening News, “I’m proud to be here at Leicester City.”

“The only thing on my mind right now is [facing]Chelsea and preparing for that.” It’s aggravating for my fans and players, but from a personal standpoint, it’s something that exists in today’s game but that I pay no attention to.” The 48-year-old Irish manager of Leicester City has become Manchester United fans’ favourite replacement for Solskjaer, as they believe it is time for a change.

Rodgers is at the top of the Red Devils’ want list, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, but other renowned managers such as Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique are also on the list.

The plan to replace Solskjaer comes after the club’s humiliating defeats to everlasting rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, according to the site.

As things stand, Rodgers is said to have a release clause in his contract that Manchester United can afford, bolstering their chances of luring him away from Leicester City.

Rodgers’ coaching style and philosophy of constant pressure, attack-heavy football would be ideal for a Manchester United club with a wealth of talent across the board, so it’s unsurprising that they’re still after him.

In terms of ten Hag leaving Ajax to replace Solskjaer, the 51-year-old Dutch manager is happy with his current situation and has decided to stay with Ajax at least until the conclusion of the season.

Rodgers is currently under contract with Leicester City until June 2023, and the only way Manchester United can sign him is if they pay his speculated release clause if the Solskjaer era at Old Trafford is indeed over.