Manchester United News: The Manager Speaks Out On The Team’s Draw With Young Boys.

During Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Young Boys, Ralf Rangnick surprised fans with a few shocks, and the great tactician provided his verdict on his team’s 1-1 tie.

“I think we played good in the first half-hour; we had a few unforced errors even in the first 30 minutes, but we were in control of the game.” We should have been up 2-0, if not 3-0, at the at least. We might have scored three or four goals, but after conceding the equalizer, we weren’t defending high enough, we weren’t proactive enough, and we could have also conceded two or three goals,” Rangnick said in a post-game news conference broadcast on BT Sport.

Mason Greenwood, a goal-scoring prodigy, provided Manchester United the boost they needed early on, scoring the game’s first goal thanks to a superb cross from Luke Shaw just seconds into the ninth minute.

Young Boys were able to draw level with the Red Devils in the 42nd minute when an inaccurate ball from Donny van de Beek to the erratic Aaron Wan-Bissaka made its way to Fabian Reidier.

The result had minimal impact on the overall picture because Manchester United’s place in the knockout stages was already secured regardless of the results versus Young Boys.

Rangnick gave debuts to the teenagers on the team and gave 35-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton his first-ever Red Devils appearance in the process of getting to know his players better.

As substitutes, Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal made their debuts, while Amad Diallo, Teden Mengi, Shola Shoretire, and Anthony Elanga all got their chance to shine.

Rangnick has yet to reveal his transfer strategy for the forthcoming winter transfer window, but he is giving the youngsters some experience while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, and David de Gea stayed at home in England.

The manager admitted that he was trying out different lineups in order to save certain players for the encounter against Norwich City on Saturday, December 11.

Manchester United will now wait to see who they will face in the Champions League Round of 16 while attempting to put pressure on the Premier League’s top four teams.

They have a run of winnable games in January and February, with their next match against a top-flight team against Manchester City in March.

