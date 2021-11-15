Manchester United News: The Front-Runner To Replace Solskjaer Makes A Heartbreaking Proclamation.

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has finally spoken out about reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, dismissing any speculation and reiterating his allegiance to the Dutch club.

ten Hag explained why he is not considering a move to Old Trafford in an interview with ESPN’s Goedemorgen Oranje.

“Because I live in the present, I find it difficult to respond. Ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News, “I always want to help my team, and as long as I feel this motivation, I want to keep going if Ajax wants that as well.”

