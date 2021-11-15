The Washington Newsday

Manchester United News: The Front-Runner To Replace Solskjaer Makes A Heartbreaking Proclamation.

0
By on Sports

Manchester United News: The Front-Runner To Replace Solskjaer Makes A Heartbreaking Proclamation.

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has finally spoken out about reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, dismissing any speculation and reiterating his allegiance to the Dutch club.

ten Hag explained why he is not considering a move to Old Trafford in an interview with ESPN’s Goedemorgen Oranje.

“Because I live in the present, I find it difficult to respond. Ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News, “I always want to help my team, and as long as I feel this motivation, I want to keep going if Ajax wants that as well.”

Prior to the publication of this study, it was widely assumed that ten Hag would be killed.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.