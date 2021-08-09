Manchester United News: The Club’s Replacement For Paul Pogba Could Be Closer Than Expected

Manchester United’s transfer window has been busy, but the club’s main focus now is on keeping Paul Pogba at the club.

Many anticipated Pogba would leave Old Trafford this summer when rumours surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain was closing in on the French national team member.

Despite several sources indicating that Pogba’s departure this summer was a done deal, no agreement has yet to materialize.

Pogba reported to training camp this summer, and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be confident in his player’s decision to stay.

However, if Pogba leaves the club, they would be in desperate need of a successor.

Because the market for talent on par with Pogba has already dried up, the Red Devils may have to wait until next season and stare at the massive void until then.

They do, however, have a bright player who could take over the role next season.

Tahith Chong, a 21-year-old winger who joined Manchester United’s academy in 2016, made his senior team debut in the 2018-19 season.

After two previous loan periods that didn’t go as planned, the Dutchman is currently on a season-long loan with Birmingham City.

His debut outing with Birmingham City drew rapturous cheers as they began the English Football League Championship season with a one-goal victory over Sheffield United.

Chong had previously been used as a winger on loan, but when it didn’t work out, Birmingham City chose to move him to the left side of the field as a midfielder.

This worked brilliantly for Chong, who used his energy to fly up and down the pitch, covering every single attack Sheffield United attempted, resulting in a game-high seven tackles and five ball recoveries.

His highlight came in the shape of a brilliantly delivered cross that reached the back of the net, putting the game out of reach.

The Dutchman is still a long way from playing regular Premier League football, but his experience and upcoming games with Birmingham City will be crucial in unlocking his potential–and maybe taking up Pogba’s mantle if he leaves.