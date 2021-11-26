Manchester United News: The Club’s Key Problem In 2019 Has Been Identified By The Club’s Interim Manager.

Manchester United took a significant step toward rescuing the season by signing famous German manager Ralf Rangnick as temporary manager for the next six months, and he has already identified a big problem area.

Rangnick stated years before he was hired to take over that Manchester United’s transfer policy was the fundamental reason for their poor results, and this continues true to this day.

“They had been underperforming since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left.” Since he left, they haven’t won the championship. If you can’t get the proper players for your team, at the very least don’t sign the wrong ones. If you do that in one, two, or three successive transfer windows, you’re in trouble,” Rangnick told the Manchester Evening News in 2019.

Manchester United saw the loss of Romelu Lukaku to Inter and the replacement of Bruno Fernandes in midfield, as well as the acquisition of Harry Maguire for a whopping £135 million ($179.9 million) in the summer transfer window before to the 2019-20 season.

The season previous, they paid £72.9 million ($97.1 million) to replace defensive midfielder Daley Blind with Fred and under-utilized Diogo Dalot.

Rangnick’s opinion is reinforced by the fact that they added another under-appreciated but really excellent player in Donny van de Beek last season.

Manchester United, to be fair, had redeemed themselves in the transfer market this season by selling Daniel James to Leeds United and loaning Andreas Pereira to Flamengo in order to make place for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo stands out among the three players for obvious reasons, but the signing of Varane could be their best in years.

Varane has been credited by many fans as the main reason for Manchester United’s ability to prevent goals, and his injury has certainly hampered their defense, as evidenced by their losses to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Watford.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, Michael Carrick took over as interim manager and led the squad to victory over Villareal on Tuesday, November 23, sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Rangnick will not be able to join the Red Devils against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 28 owing to work visa issues, thus Carrick will take command for at least that game.

