Manchester United News: Solskjaer Issues A Strong Warning Ahead Of Champions League Group Stage Match

When it comes to the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his team has no more excuses.

“Obviously, the goal for me as we go into this tournament now is to go all the way, but we know it’ll be a difficult one. It’s always the case. But we’ve added some experience, talent, and youth to the group, and maybe we’ll be better equipped for the season ahead this year,” Solskjaer remarked.

“I can’t look at the team and say, ‘Oh, we had a game in the middle of the week, and we’re fatigued.’ Players are fitter now, and we’ve progressed a lot in the way we’ve coped with the pandemic situation and games coming thick and fast through the years,” he continued.

“However, with the ones we’ve added, it’s obviously simpler to rotate, and I’ve informed the team that I trust the members of the squad.”

The signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo showed the team was serious about challenging for the crown this season.

Even Solskjaer accepts the team’s past successes and flaws.

“We’ve had our fill of disappointments, to be sure. We’ve had some significant moments, but I think this team has matured and improved over the last few seasons,” the Norwegian manager said.

“That was always the intention when I first got in, to have a squad where we can look around and challenge with experience and quality.”

Last season, the club’s attempt for a Champions League title went up in smoke after failing to advance past the group stage, owing to poor performances against Red Bull Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, and Basaksehir of Turkey.

Under Solskjaer, the team has yet to win a title, but now is their best chance.

Mason Greenwood is blossoming as a striker, Paul Pogba is set to sign a new contract, captain Harry Maguire has been outstanding in goal, and David de Gea has shown that he’s still got it.

Manchester United, Young Boys, Villareal, and Atalanta are all in Group F of the Champions League.

Their quest for the Champions League title will begin on September 14 at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland, at 5:45 PM British Summer Time (BST).