Manchester United News: Paris FC Coach Thinks Red Devils Shouldn’t Take Wonderkid For Granted.

Manchester United may be on the lookout for more talent, despite the fact that they have a number of young and promising players on their roster.

Hannibal Mejbri is one of them, and although not being on the first team on a regular basis, he has already shown promise.

So far, the 18-year-old has only made one appearance for the Red Devils. When Manchester United beat Wolverhampton at the close of last season, Mejbri came on as a late substitute.

Aside from that, the French midfielder has been demonstrating in recent matches that he is a talent to keep an eye on in the future.

Since leaving Monaco in 2019, he has had a great stint with the Under-23 squad, and most believe he will get more opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tutelage.

Reda Bekhti, Mejbri’s old youth coach, is someone who knows him. According to First Time Finish, the Paris FC coach has compared him to Manchester United icon Paul Scholes, who won 11 English Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

“The Premier League necessitates a high level of athleticism and physical stamina. He still has room to gain muscle. I am confident that he will defeat [Solskjaer] if he achieves this goal and does not sustain any injuries,” Bekhti stated. “At Manchester United, he has the potential to be the next Paul Scholes. He possesses all of the skills necessary to become a leader in midfield.”

The fascination with Mejbri is well-documented. He was on the radar of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain before joining the Red Devils.

After a £9 million ($11 million) deal, he joined Manchester United. Goal reported that he signed a new long-term contract with the Red Devils in March.

If Paul Pogba departs the team, Mejbri could be a viable option for Solskjaer.

The Frenchman could be on his way out of Old Trafford soon, according to the transfer rumor mill.

“Hannibal is a leader,” says the narrator. He plays football at 100 miles per hour, sprinting up and down nonstop,” Bekhti explained.