Manchester United News: Outcast Van De Beek Gets Sound Advice From Club Legend.

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United icon, admitted to giving Donny van de Beek possibly game-changing advice about his status at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand explained why the dissatisfied midfielder is in this scenario with the Red Devils on his YouTube channel FIVE.

“I think the key issue about Donny van de Beek–and he’s a fantastic guy; he’s been on the program before–is that he’s a really calm, easygoing man. I think this is a funny situation because if he was a horrible guy, volatile, and loud, he’d be gone in a heartbeat. Ferdinand stated, “He would not be at [Manchester] United.”

“And sometimes when you’re too nice, or when you’re pleasant about a circumstance and polite, you could not receive the scenario that you actually need.” And I believe that is the issue with someone like Donny van de Beek.” Manchester United paid Ajax €39 million ($45.3 million) for the Dutch midfielder during the summer transfer window before to the 2020-21 English Premier League season, making him their most expensive signing.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, utilized van de Beek sparingly.

Van de Beek made 39 appearances for Manchester United, the most recent of which was in their English League Cup loss to West Ham United on September 22.

Ferdinand also mentioned that he recently spoke with van de Beek and provided him some advise that could benefit the dissatisfied defensive midfielder in the future.

“Regardless of what happens, man, just work hard,” Ferdinand added. “I think I stated that on the show [when he made an appearance].”

“He’ll never see it now, but he’ll look back and say, ‘You know what, that helped me get stronger,’ and he’ll be able to use that to fire him and push him forward when the next chapter of his career arrives.”

Van de Beek will seek a transfer during the January transfer window, according to trade guru Fabrizio Romano.

“It is true that Italian and Spanish clubs are interested, and it is up to Man United to reach an agreement with them on terms.” “He could move to the Premier League, with Everton being one of the clubs interested,” Romano stated.

“Donny [van de Beek]wants to play, so if he doesn’t play in two to three months, I’m sure he’ll leave.”