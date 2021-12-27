Manchester United News: Manchester United Manager Reveals Transfer Talk With Anthony Martial.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said that he has spoken with dissatisfied winger Anthony Martial about his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Rangnick informed the winger during their talk that transfers are a two-way street, and that a player’s desire to go must coincide with a club’s interest in making it happen.

“I advised him to listen as long as no team is interested in him, and it should not only be in the player’s best interests, but also in the best interests of the club. So far, as far as I know, no other team has made an offer, and he will stay as long as that is the case “Manchester Evening News cited Rangnick as saying.

Because Manchester United is brimming with excellent attackers and wingers, Martial has been considering leaving the club he joined in 2015 in pursuit of more consistent first-team opportunities elsewhere.

The acquisition of Jadon Sancho in the most recent summer transfer window worsened Martial’s troubles by implying that he would be benched for the majority of matches in order to make room for the newcomer.

Rangnick previously spoke with reporters regarding Martial’s situation with the club, and the coach stated that he likes to communicate with players and their agents in person rather than discussing any plans with the press.

The 26-year-old French winger is not alone in his desire to leave the club, as fellow winger Jesse Lingard has been looking for a route out as well.

However, new speculations say that Lingard is returning to Manchester United to give it another shot, owing to the presence of Rangnick at the club.

If Lingard and Martial decide to leave, the Red Devils will have more breathing room to showcase young players like Shola Shoretire and Anthony Elanga.

After the 63-year-old German coach revealed his transfer plans for the upcoming January window, both dissatisfied wingers may be able to depart the club.

Rangnick faces an enormous assignment in untangling the web of talent that his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left him with, but he appears to be up to the task after demonstrating that he can manage the Martial situation fairly and calmly.