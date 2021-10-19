Manchester United News: Legendary Goalkeeper Slams Solskjaer Over De Gea-Henderson Rivalry

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer created unneeded competition between David de Gea and Dean Henderson in goal last season.

Schmeichel claimed on famous goalkeeper David Seaman’s “Seaman Says” podcast that creating animosity between the club’s goalkeepers screws with their thinking.

“The last thing you want your goalkeepers to do is go out and establish their worth. You’d like them to be consistent. If you’re in a competition and make a mistake because you know the other person will get the chance, I guarantee you’ll make the next mistake because your concentration is gone,” Schmeichel said.

Schmeichel knows that a goalkeeper’s mind must be in the moment and free of all distractions off the field, having played for Manchester United and the English national team.

Following splitting time with De Gea towards the end of last season, Henderson returned to the club after an impressive two-year loan spell with Sheffield United and was threatening to oust him as the team’s primary goalkeeper.

Henderson appeared to be on the verge of assuming De Gea’s job, as the Spaniard’s morale appeared to be slipping.

However, in all but one of Manchester United’s games this season, Solskjaer has chosen to start the veteran goalkeeper over Henderson, which was their English League Cup loss to West Ham United.

De Gea reintroduced the goalie that Manchester United fans have grown to rely on, and he has kept the team afloat on several occasions this season.

“I’m overjoyed that De Gea has regained his form. It’s no coincidence that when the defense performs well, the goalkeeper performs well as well. Now that he’s safe, “Schmeichel threw in his two cents.

The 30-year-old Spaniard’s goalkeeping performance has been overshadowed by Manchester United’s weak midfield and defense this season.

Despite De Gea’s several saves in the Leicester City game last weekend, Manchester United’s defense allowed Leicester City to score four goals, highlighted by Youri Tielemans’ fantastic floating knuckle ball.

No one can criticize De Gea’s performance because he is undoubtedly United’s most consistent player. He will continue to play a key role when the Red Devils meet Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford on Wednesday, October 20.

