Manchester United News: Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Responds To Pundit’s Claims

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has responded to Gary Neville’s comments about the team’s lineup alterations before their match against Chelsea last weekend.

Incoming temporary manager Ralf Rangnick, according to the Sky Sports analyst, instructed Carrick to bring Ronaldo off the bench in favor of a pressure-heavy midfield lineup, which the German popularized with his “gegenpressing” approach.

When asked about the lineup changes, Carrick rejected Neville’s assertions and acknowledged that he was already under a lot of pressure going into the game.

“As of now, I don’t have any additional information for you.” I was completely focused on the game, and I had enough information in my head to prepare the boys. According to the Manchester Evening News, Carrick added, “I’m sure I’ll be updated and aware and see what happens in the next few days.”

Manchester United fans were concerned going into their match against Chelsea, since the English Premier League leaders had been an exceedingly dominant club this season.

Carrick started Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the wings, with Bruno Fernandes filling in for Ronaldo at the false nine position.

Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Scott McTominay were in charge of the midfield, while Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were in charge of the defense.

Manchester United wore an unconventional appearance in the second half, but it worked wonders for them.

After a clearance from the Red Devils, Chelsea player Jorginho had the ball bounce awkwardly off his foot, landing neatly in the favor of Jadon Sancho.

With a clear chance in front of him, Sancho met Edouard Mendy head-on and tucked the ball away, earning his first Premier League goal just days after scoring his maiden goal for Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League match against Villareal.

However, an inaccurate challenge by Wan-Bissaka resulted in a penalty, which Jorginho avenged by scoring from the spot to draw the game.

The reinvigorated Red Devils would have preferred a statement win over Chelsea, but they were content to rescue a point that lifted them back into eighth position.

Manchester United put pressure on the opposition throughout the game, and it could be a harbinger of things to come when Rangnick takes over from Carrick.

The Red Devils can only hope to maintain their winning streak.