Manchester United News: Club Legend Slams Fans For Anti-Manchester United Feelings

After Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton, Rio Ferdinand publicly defended former teammate and current club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from angry supporters.

Ferdinand used to his YouTube channel to respond to fans who have been screaming for Solskjaer’s dismissal.

“This isn’t the time to start asking for Ole’s [Solskjaer] head, because they’re still in contention for the [English Premier] League [title], and they’ve still got a chance to mount a threat and contend for it.”

After announcing the additions of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, Manchester United fans were expecting huge things from their club.

Ronaldo has been particularly impressive at directing the offense, as his sheer presence causes defenses to focus more on him, allowing others to take advantage of the openings.

Sancho and Varane have both had moments of brilliance this season, but they’ve also made mistakes as they learn to Solskjaer’s coaching style.

However, it was Everton’s much-maligned winger Anthony Martial who gave them a chance to win after scoring the game’s first goal with a screamer in the 43rd minute.

Everton would square the game 22 minutes later when Andros Townsend scored a goal past David de Gea, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United would have topped the English Premier League standings with 16 points if they had won the game, but the tie kept them in fourth position with 14 points.

“They’ve already lost three games in a row, drew one, and won one, so they’re not in fantastic form right now. But Man United are good enough; they have excellent enough players and a lot of depth; they just need to start putting in the work and getting the results to turn things around,” Ferdinand remarked.

After a promising start, fans have lost faith in Solskjaer, therefore his team will have this weekend free to work on their game before facing Leicester City on October 16.