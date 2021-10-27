Manchester United News: An African manager flatly refuses to succeed Solskjaer as manager of the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as Manchester United manager has become doubtful following Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping of United.

Rumors quickly spread across Europe that the Norwegian was on his way out of Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s issue has also been a trending subject on social media. One Twitter user even tagged Egyptian Premier League manager Pitso Mosimane, claiming that the Al Ahly manager is the “one man” who can “return Manchester United back to glory days.”

Mosimane, to everyone’s surprise, answered promptly and declined the offer, claiming that major European teams are “not yet ready” for African head coaches, according to Goal.

“You are well aware that Europe is not yet prepared,” Moismane wrote. “Perhaps to our great grandchildren,” says the narrator. He went on to say, “At least Al Ahly shifted the narrative and gave free education.” “Now that we have the archives from this narrative, we can show our kids that anything is possible.” According to Mosimane’s resume, he appears to be a good candidate to succeed Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

The 59-year-old has won two Caf Champions League titles, the Caf Super Cup, the Egyptian Cup, and the Egyptian Super Cup since joining Al Ahly in October 2020.

According to recent reports, Manchester United has already nominated a number of world-famous managers to succeed Solskjaer.

Antonio Conte, the former manager of Inter Milan, and Zinedine Zidane, the former manager of Real Madrid, are among the front-runners for the role.

However, according to a previous rumor, Zidane is uninterested in leading Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Conte wants to return to the English Premier League but has “reservations” about Manchester United’s structure.

Conte wants “assurances” from the club about its direction, according to the article, and he doesn’t want “marketable players pushed on him.”

Meanwhile, despite being injured, Solskjaer has stated that he will continue to lead the team.

After the loss to Liverpool, Solskjaer commented, “Well, that’s the only way I know how to approach life.” “That is to get up tomorrow morning, look ahead, examine what has happened, what has gone wrong, and do my absolute best to get through this difficult period.” “I haven’t heard anything else [about my future], and I’m still planning tomorrow’s work,” the coach added. “Of course, we’re all low; I can’t say I’ve ever felt worse; this is the worst I’ve ever felt, the lowest I’ve ever been, but I accept responsibility, and that is my responsibility today.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.