Manchester United News: After winning the Champions League, the manager takes aim at Ronaldo’s detractors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, has had enough of Cristiano Ronaldo’s trash.

The Norwegian manager had a message for the Portuguese forward’s detractors after a comeback victory over Atalanta late in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

“Watch this game if anyone wants to criticize him for his lack of effort and work-rate. Keep an eye on how he moves. He performed everything a center-forward should do, including leading the line and defending, and, of course, [scoring]the goal is just what he does better than most,” Solskjaer exclaimed.

Ronaldo appeared to have heard the accusations directed at him and replied by sprinting and making himself useful off the ball with his 36-year-old legs.

He went around the pitch, slowed down as much as he could, and then led the assault, which resulted in many scoring chances throughout the game.

Manchester United supporters sunk into their seats as their team was defeated by Atalanta by two goals in the first half.

After the halftime break, the Red Devils came out firing, with Marcus Rashford getting away from the Atalanta defenders for their opening goal in the 53rd minute.

Captain Harry Maguire decided to follow in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford and equalized inside the box 22 minutes later, thanks to a fantastic cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo, the man of the hour, would finish off a fantastic night of Manchester United football with a penalty kick header off Luke Shaw’s cross in the 81st minute.

David de Gea, meanwhile, redeemed himself in the second half with some outstanding saves, including a deflection in the 71st minute.

Old Trafford was shaking at the end, and the fans had discovered a new reason to trust in their team.

After the club’s dismal run of form ahead to the Atalanta match, the widely criticized manager fired a parting shot to those who doubted the team and its players.

“Do not belittle the players.” They play for Manchester United and are aware that they are among the world’s luckiest guys. They are the luckiest men on the planet tonight because they will be playing for Manchester United. “That’s what a lot of boys and girls aspire to accomplish,” the coach said.

On Sunday, October 24, the Red Devils will attempt to transfer the momentum they built against Atalanta back to Old Trafford.