Manchester United News: After Ronaldo’s arrival, veteran midfielder ‘No Longer Feels Like A Star’.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, one Manchester United player may have felt a little overlooked.

The Red Devils were stocked with a combination of senior and youthful attacking midfielders and forwards before Ronaldo opted to make his Manchester United homecoming late in the summer.

With Ronaldo’s arrival, it was clear that he would take over at center-forward, which meant that some players would have to make way for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The entire Manchester United club was ecstatic to see Ronaldo return, but according to Italian soccer journalist Paolo Condo, Paul Pogba was not among them, as the Frenchman now believes he is “no longer” the team’s star.

“[Paul] Pogba no longer feels like the great Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived,” Condo recently told Sky Italia. He isn’t the center of attention any longer. Pogba’s performance has dipped significantly in recent games.”

Pogba has yet to say anything about or in relation to the situation. Instead, he can only say that having a player like Ronaldo on the team is “good.”

Pogba said of Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, “Everybody knows [what he brings].” “At this club, he’s already a legend, and he’s coming back.”

He stated, “Obviously, it’s excellent for us; he’ll bring his expertise and quality.” “When he arrives, the tension rises. We’re thrilled he’ll be here, and the most important thing today was to win so that when he arrives, we can maintain our winning attitude and keep going.”

Apart from the aforementioned claim concerning Ronaldo, Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United for a long time.

In contrast to Condo’s assertion, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano previously stated that Pogba is now “enjoying the vibe” at Manchester United.

However, his contract with the club is not yet up for renewal.

“I just wanted to send a clear statement because Manchester United fans are wondering about [Pogba],” Romano explained. “I believe [Mino] Raiola is being truthful on this issue because we heard speculations last week that Pogba was close to signing a new contract with United. This isn’t the case. It is currently unresolved. What is true is that Pogba enjoys his time at Man United; he enjoys the environment, and he like the way the club has been rebuilt, with Sancho, Varane, and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“But,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.