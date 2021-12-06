Manchester United News: A Criticized Midfielder Gets His Just Desserts After Scoring the Game-Winning Goal.

Fred, a Manchester United midfielder, has regained the support of the Old Trafford faithful after scoring the game-winning goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 5.

Attacking fullback Diogo Dalot led the charge in complimenting Fred’s performance in an interview with MUTV.

“Everyone may criticize him [Fred], but he keeps his head clean, goes inside the pitch, and gives everything he’s got every game – that’s what this club is all about.” Even if you lose a ball or a shot on goal, you will always try again, and you will always battle for the team. According to the Manchester Evening News, Dalot beamingly informed them, “That’s what we want.”

As soon as the first whistle blew, Manchester United embraced Ralf Rangnick’s high-pressing tactics, creating 11 scoring chances that resulted in 12 total shots, two of which were on goal, and seven corners to conclude the half.

Manchester United had their best first half of the season, according to Twitter user Statman Dave, but no breakthroughs came until the 77th minute.

Bruno Fernandes had the ball just inside Crystal Palace’s area after the break and placed the ball perfectly at the feet of Fred on the fringe, floating the ball past keeper Vicente Guaita and sending Old Trafford into a frenzy.

Fans praised Fred’s winning goal on social media, and the Brazilian couldn’t have been happier in his post-match interview with MUTV.

“It was nice to score in the game, but we won one-nil today, and my goal was crucial.” But the most important thing was the team’s victory and performance; we played exceptionally well and kept a clean sheet. “The first game under the new coach is crucial for us,” Fred explained.

Manchester United’s matchday fitness was exposed under Rangnick’s leadership, as the team failed to maintain the offensive, possession-heavy tactics that he liked.

Despite this, the Rangnick era at Old Trafford is poised to continue when they host Young Boys on Wednesday, December 8 for their final group stage match before moving on to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.