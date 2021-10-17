Manchester United must decide on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as a Liverpool match approaches.

After Saturday’s defeat to Leicester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure.

After losing 1-0 to Aston Villa last month, Manchester United suffered their second defeat of the season against the Foxes.

Things have only gotten worse after the humiliating 1-1 draw with Everton before the international break, and fans are growing impatient with the Norwegian.

However, according to The Athletic, Solskjaer will not be fired anytime soon.

Following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, the 48-year-old was hired as caretaker manager in 2018.

In the spring, he was promoted to the permanent position, and in his first two seasons as manager, he led United to third and second place finishes.

He signed a new long-term contract earlier this year, with the option of extending it for another year, extending his contract until at least 2024.

Despite his side’s inconsistent run, Solskjaer has “a lot of credit in the bank at board level,” according to the Athletic.

This means he’ll be in charge of the Reds when they visit Manchester United next weekend.

The last time Liverpool and United met came at the close of last season, and Jurgen Klopp’s team won 4-2 on the day.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino scored the goals last time out, and they’ll be hoping for a repeat performance this time.

At the top of the standings, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are starting to pull away, so Solskjaer will be hoping that next Sunday is a turning moment for his team as they try to close in on the top three.