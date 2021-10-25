Manchester United midfielder will have plenty of suitors in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard spent the majority of the previous years on loan before deciding to stay with his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old midfielder came close to signing a permanent contract with West Ham United, where he spent the second half of last season.

This was made public by David Moyes, but the English attacker chose to return to Old Trafford.

With only six months left on his current Manchester United contract, his future will be up in the air once more.

According to Sky Sports, he is now earning £75,000 ($103,000) per week and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that he will continue with the Red Devils.

When speaking to Givemesport, Sky Sports writer Michael Bridges claimed that 12 English Premier League teams were considering obtaining Lingard.

Although he did not go into specifics, he stated that Lingard will be a hot name in the January transfer window.

Lingard is still striving to prove to Solskjaer that he merits a spot in the starting lineup.

Since his loan term ended, he has scored two goals, one of which was an ironic late winner against West Ham United.

Lingard has a total of 35 goals throughout his Manchester United career. Aside from the Red Devils, he’s built a name for himself wherever he’s played.

In 16 games, he scored nine goals and added five assists at the London Stadium.

Lingard has three England caps since the season began in August, according to his résumé. Aside from that, he scored twice against Andorra in a World Cup qualifying match last month.

Newcastle United is unsurprisingly at the top of the list of teams linked with Lingard.

The Magpies have a list of player targets, and it’s no surprise that Lingard is on it, given that the newly-backed squad is under new management.

Lingard is currently attempting to remain patient while he waits. However, it appears that he is frustrated at this early stage.

He was not spared the wrath of the Liverpool fans during their defeat on Sunday, October 24.

Lingard, who is being abused, responds by saying, “I’m not on the pitch.” It’s gotten a little poisonous in here. pic.twitter.com/cRFrY3BN1SL Ingard, who was an unused substitute during that match, was seen on Twitter responding to a fan who said, “I’m not on the pitch.” The English midfielder stated that he was referring to the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.