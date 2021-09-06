Manchester United midfielder Virgil van Dijk has been rated the greatest player in the world.

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United has agreed that Virgil van Dijk is the greatest centre-back in the world.

On deadline day, the Dutch midfielder was rejected a late loan move to Everton, but he has shown his admiration for his international teammate.

Despite a lack of playing time at Old Trafford, Van de Beek was able to keep his spot in the Netherlands squad before being ruled out of Euro 2020 due to injury.

Van Dijk was also unable to participate in this summer’s tournament due to injury, and the 24-year-old midfielder stated that the Liverpool defender was indispensable to the team.

“Yeah. When asked if he thought the Premier League and Champions League winner was the finest in the world at his position, Van de Beek stated, “He’s incredibly crucial for our club.”

The Manchester United playmaker continued, “We missed him in the Euros.”

“It’s great to have him back on the field. I know he put forth a lot of effort. If you suffer that injury, it’s not easy, but he appears to be doing well.”

Van van Beek was left out of the current national squad after not playing for United this season.

He was an Ajax academy graduate who helped the Dutch side reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 before joining Manchester United for £40 million last summer.

Van de Beek’s words prompted former United defender Rio Ferdinand to admit the same thing on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“I think [Van Dijk] has been the go-to player over the last couple of years when he’s fit,” Ferdinand remarked.

“I believe he had the most influence on a team in terms of centre backs over the last three years.

“I believe it all comes down to consistency and the capacity to win. In terms of winning, [Raphael] Varane is unrivaled alongside [Sergio] Ramos, but Van Dijk’s form over the previous three years has been incredible.

“[Ruben] Dias has been fantastic, but he was just in the league last season. I’m talking about consistency over a long period of time, and I believe the two are currently at odds.”