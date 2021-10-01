Manchester United may have done Everton a’strange’ favor in pre-season, according to Rafa Benitez.

After their “weird” pre-season defeat to Manchester United, Rafa Benitez believes his team has already learned a lot.

On Saturday afternoon, Everton will return to Old Trafford to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League, over two months after losing 4-0 in the club’s final encounter of the summer.

Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Diogo Dalot scored for the hosts in a dismal display from the Blues in August.

Benitez, on the other hand, believes his team has grown since then and believes he can use the defeat as motivation for this weekend’s trip to Manchester.

“I think this game was unusual since I don’t think it was that bad,” the boss conceded, “but the final score was too much for me.”

“Clearly, we’ve made progress. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: these players train hard and are eager to learn. We have grown as a team, becoming stronger and more stable.

“However, we will be playing against a fantastic team, so anything can happen. At the very least, we know we’re capable of competing and earning three points. That’s just what we’re looking for.

“To be fair, losing a game the way we did isn’t the finest way to lose a game.

“Any game can teach you something, but you usually learn more when you lose since everyone is trying to figure out what’s going on. Even when we win, I try to do that.

“After losing this game, we realized there were still a lot of things we needed to work on. It also provided me with an opportunity to advise the players that we cannot rest because we know what might happen.

“Perhaps we may utilize it to our advantage in the next game.”

Everton have the same number of points as their opponents going into this weekend’s match, owing to a strong start to the Premier League season in which they have only lost once in six games.

Benitez has detailed where he believes his team has improved since the start of the season, and believes that each player can still improve their individual performances.

“I believe we have reached an agreement.”

