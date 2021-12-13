Manchester United manager slams his team’s performance against Norwich City at a press conference.

Manchester United defeated Norwich City 1-0 last Saturday, December 11, but Ralf Rangnick has expressed his concern about his team’s attacking group since then.

Rangnick praised his midfielders and defenders, particularly goalkeeper David de Gea, for a strong performance after the win, but he made it obvious that he was unhappy with his front line.

“We had several good offensive moves in the first half, but we didn’t always find the best possible solution.” And it was a question of intensity in the second half, especially after we scored our goal, as we allowed too many corner kicks from both sides. Rangnick told the Manchester Evening News, “It was never a game when we felt nothing could go wrong, and this is something we need to improve on.”

For some reason, the Red Devils appeared to be lost for the whole of the first half, as Norwich City constantly pressed them to defend rather than attack.

De Gea, who was chosen man of the match, while Fred and Scott McTominay anchored the defense, keeping the Rangnick era’s second clean sheet.

By halftime, the Red Devils had 58.5 percent control of the ball versus Norwich City’s 41.5 percent, but they had made no major goalscoring attempts, with only four of their six scoring attempts being on goal.

The attack was led by Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared sluggish on the field as they were harried by a tenacious Norwich City defense.

However, the visitors would break through in the 75th minute when Ronaldo was hauled down inside the area, resulting in a penalty in their favor.

Manchester United fans went insane as the Portuguese superstar rifled a strike into the bottom left corner, knowing that triumph was finally within reach.

Just a few minutes later, Norwich City attempted to equalize when Ozan Kabak of Turkey headed in a goal to the bottom corner that De Gea had to reach for.

A few minutes later, midfielder Billy Gilmour had a go at it himself, but it was diverted by Eric Bailly, the last of Norwich City’s finest chances to tie the game up.

Manchester United had barely won the possession battle towards the end of the game, dominating the ball 53 percent of the time, and it took another Ronaldo bailout goal to give them the victory.