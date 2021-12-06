Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises two players for their defensive efforts in a’slightly different’ formation.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new manager, praised Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes for their defensive work against Crystal Palace on Sunday in a “somewhat different” shape.

Rangnick used a 4-2-2-2 formation to get his first win as Manchester United’s head coach, defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Fred, who scored the game’s lone goal, was named to the goal sheet for the second time in the 2021-22 season.

Rangnick, who took over as Manchester United’s interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, praised Fernandes and Sancho for their ability to integrate into the club’s 4-2-2-2 style.

“After the win over Arsenal, it felt logical to me not to make many changes.” How can we gain possession of the ball, was the question. With Jadon [Sancho] and Bruno [Fernandes] in those number ten positions, we had enough space for our fullbacks to play forward and request the ball on the flanks. That’s why I went with a 4-2-2-2 formation. The tens are the most tough places in that structure, and I believe Bruno and Jadon fared well in them. According to Man Utd’s official website, Rangnick commented after his team’s 1-0 win over Palace, “Defensively they both did well.”

“Of course, it was about keeping them away from our goal, putting them under constant pressure, and chasing and winning balls.” “We went with a somewhat different configuration, but just slightly different,” Rangnick explained.

Manchester United have now won two consecutive Premier League games for the first time since mid-September, after defeating Arsenal 3-2 in their previous match.

“We started with two strikers, Marcus and Cristiano up front, Jadon and Bruno on the ten, and the remainder of the team in their customary positions.” Rangnick continued, “I just thought it could be better to have control in the center of the pitch with Cristiano having a partner up front, and I think it worked out nicely.”

Manchester United’s next UEFA Champions League match is on Wednesday at home against Young Boys. Rangnick and his teammates will then travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the league.