Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explains why he started Anthony Martial against Southampton.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Anthony Martial to the starting lineup against Southampton this weekend.

After the game, Solskjaer explained why he substituted Martial for James in their second English Premier League meeting.

“We wanted to get Antho [Martial] going, to have two additional forwards, Anthony drifting in from the left and Mason moving in from the right,” the Red Devils manager explained.

Since his return from a knee injury sustained while on international duty in March, Martial has been dogged by transfer rumors.

Add in the fact that Jadon Sancho, Manchester United’s long-term transfer goal, had finally been acquired by the club, and his place on the Red Devils’ roster appeared to be in threat to most fans.

Despite reports that Inter Milan was courting Martial earlier this month, his place in the team remains secure.

The French forward came in for Daniel James in the starting eleven as United faced a huge fright away from Old Trafford against Southampton.

After a Che Adams effort was deflected by Fred and went past goalkeeper David de Gea in the 30th minute, the Red Devils were down a goal.

Manchester United drew when Mason Greenwood, a sensational 19-year-old, scored off a fantastic setup by Paul Pogba, a midfield master and Martial’s France international partner.

Martial’s only chance to score came on a header that was cleared off the line in the first half.

On the subject of Pogba, Manchester United has confirmed that the French midfield maestro will not be sold this summer.

Pogba has been linked with a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to strengthen their team ahead of a push for the Ligue 1 title.

If Manchester United can win the Premier League, it is extremely likely that Pogba will sign a new contract with the club.

Manchester United will be back in action next Sunday, August 29, when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers.