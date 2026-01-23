Manchester United Make Two Key Absentees for Arsenal Clash

Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United into their crucial Premier League encounter with Arsenal on Sunday, January 25, 2026, but the Red Devils will be without two important players for the trip to the Emirates Stadium. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee have both been ruled out for the match as Carrick embarks on his first away game since taking interim charge for the remainder of the season.

Injury Woes and Tactical Decisions

United’s squad has been hit by injury concerns ahead of the top-flight clash. Dutch defenders de Ligt and Zirkzee will not feature as the team aims to maintain their top-four aspirations. Despite these setbacks, Carrick will still be able to pick from a largely full-strength squad, with Noussair Mazraoui potentially returning to the starting lineup following his absence after the Africa Cup of Nations final. Mazraoui’s Morocco were defeated by Senegal in a dramatic penalty shootout.

United’s backline has been solid in recent outings, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez combining to keep Manchester City’s attack at bay in their 2-0 victory last weekend. Luke Shaw also returns to the defense after missing the FA Cup defeat to Brighton, and Diogo Dalot is expected to continue at right-back, though Mazraoui’s potential return may offer competition for his spot.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo has been a standout performer alongside Casemiro, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Bruno Fernandes will occupy his usual spot as the No10, while up front, Bryan Mbeumo, who scored in United’s victory over City, is expected to start. Mbeumo’s return to the side after his AFCON duties adds further firepower to the Red Devils’ attack.

Patrick Dorgu, who impressed in United’s recent Manchester derby win, could also retain his place on the left wing, though Amad Diallo, fresh off a strong showing against City, might also be in contention to start. Carrick has a tactical decision to make between the two players, with Dorgu’s pace and creativity or Diallo’s individual brilliance both offering potential threats.

United’s manager will hope for a repeat of last weekend’s performance, which saw them secure a vital 2-0 win over City. Carrick’s side now sits in fifth place in the Premier League, just one point behind Liverpool in fourth, and will be looking to narrow the gap with another strong result at the league leaders.

While Arsenal have been in formidable form, leading the Premier League with a seven-point cushion, Carrick and his players are determined to keep the pressure on their top-four rivals. The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT and is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

Injured: de Ligt, Zirkzee

Date and Time: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, January 25, 2026

Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to Watch: Sky Sports