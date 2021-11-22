Manchester United made a mistake, as evidenced by Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher’s reactions to merciless FSG.

Brendan Rodgers’ departure from Liverpool in early October 2015 came as a shock, as Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher’s viral reaction on Sky Sports proved.

Sure, the Reds had had a slow start to the season and were in 10th place after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, but they were just three points off of the top four at the time and were still competing in the Europa League and League Cup.

In addition, FSG had backed their manager in the transfer market that summer, spending £88 million to sign Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings, and Joe Gomez, as well as paying big wages to free agent James Milner and replacing Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh with Sean O’Driscoll and Gary McAllister, and revamping his coaching staff by replacing Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh with Sean O’Driscoll and

If Liverpool had intended to cut ways with Rodgers, surely the time had come after the Reds’ humiliating 6-1 defeat to Stoke City in the summer?

His club had suffered cowardly exits in the Champions League, Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup semi-finals in just a season, going from nearly title-winners to a miserable sixth.

While Raheem Sterling notoriously fell out with the Reds coach on his route to forcing through a £49 million move to Man City, Steven Gerrard had called him on his Anfield career to sign for LA Galaxy on a free transfer. And this was after Luis Suarez’s transfer to Barcelona the previous year, where the proceeds from his sale were spent on players like Mario Balotelli and Lazar Markovic.

Liverpool were a team in transition, and they were about to enter a new era without Steven Gerrard. When Pascoe and Marsh were fired in June 2015, it appeared that Rodgers was still the guy FSG trusted to take them into the next chapter.

But by October, he wasn’t, as the Reds had lost their way and were given the benefit of the international break to regroup, evaluate their alternatives, and try again.

