Manchester United loanee is looking forward to ‘dribbling and beating players’ for his new team.

Manchester United announced Friday that Tahith Chong will be loaned out again next season, this time to Championship club Birmingham City. The winger will join Birmingham’s first team as part of the Red Devils’ attempt to keep him active while he waits for a chance to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 21-year-old acknowledged his excitement for the new season and outlined what he plans to contribute ahead of his Championship debut. Chong, brimming with self-assurance, stated that Birmingham should expect him to attack, “dribble, and defeat players.”

“I’m really excited to get to know the Championship and see all it has to offer,” Chong remarked. “I’m a player who enjoys going after players, dribbling and beating them. I’m quick, and I’m going to attempt to add that to the team.”

He said, “I’m looking forward to the season and meeting all of the supporters.” “I believe I’m more ecstatic than they are. I’m looking forward to getting started. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting to know everyone at the club.”

Chong went on to say that he has already discussed a few areas for improvement with the club’s coach.

“I chatted with the management here and learned about the club’s plans for this season, as well as mine,” the midfielder explained. “He talked to me about various areas where I could improve, and I’m excited to work with him. I want to come here to improve and develop as a player.”

Chong was loaned out to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga for the first half of last season after scoring five goals in six league matches for Manchester United in the English Premier League Division 2.

He moved to Club Brugge in January and won his first domestic league title.

Chong had hoped to “gain some stability” in terms of playing time prior to his loan move to Birmingham.

Despite the fact that he is aware that a call-up to Manchester United’s first squad is unlikely at this time, Chong stated that he will do his best regardless of what the future holds for him.

In April, the Dutchman remarked of his circumstances, "I look at it step by step." "I can only give it my all. Also, have fun with the game."