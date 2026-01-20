Manchester United Legends Respond to Martinez Feud

The war of words between Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and club legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt has escalated following the Argentine’s challenge for a face-to-face confrontation. The fiery exchange, sparked by comments regarding Martinez’s height and ability to defend against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, has seen the two former United players dismiss the defender’s invitation to meet in person, telling him to “grow up.”

The tension began after United’s 2-0 victory over City, where Martinez delivered a standout performance, particularly in containing Haaland. However, Scholes and Butt, both members of the iconic “Class of ’92,” were less impressed. Scholes had previously expressed doubt over Martinez’s long-term suitability for the Premier League, citing his physicality as a potential issue. Butt followed up with similar remarks regarding Martinez’s ability to compete with the league’s towering strikers.

Feud Intensifies

In response to the criticism, Martinez invited Scholes and Butt to “come to my house” and say their comments face-to-face. This challenge was swiftly rejected by the United legends. Speaking on their podcast, “The Good, The Bad and The Football,” Nicky Butt fired back, calling Martinez’s reaction overly emotional. “If you’re going to get so emotional about someone saying something about you… you shouldn’t be at a big football club,” Butt remarked. “Grow up.” Butt also made it clear that he had no interest in taking the dispute further, noting his age and dismissing the idea of visiting Martinez at his home.

Paul Scholes, while acknowledging Martinez’s strong performance against City, reiterated his doubts. “I haven’t changed my opinion yet. I’m still not sure you can win a league with him,” Scholes stated, maintaining his stance that the Argentine may not be the ideal long-term solution for United despite his immediate success.

A Clash of Mentalities

The feud underscores a cultural divide within the Manchester United hierarchy. While Martinez perceives the criticism as a direct challenge to his abilities, Scholes and Butt argue that such comments are simply part of the punditry landscape that comes with playing for a club like United. The former players have insisted that their remarks were intended as part of standard football analysis, not personal attacks.

For manager Erik ten Hag, the public spat represents an unwelcome distraction. Martinez, who has won the hearts of many fans at Old Trafford with his fiery spirit and commitment on the pitch, now faces the complex task of balancing his fierce mentality with the expectations of the club’s respected former players. Scholes offered a cautionary note, warning that such clashes can “come back to bite you” in the unpredictable world of football.