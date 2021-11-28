Manchester United is working on a transfer for a “main” target ahead of Rangnick’s arrival, according to reports.

Manchester United may be working on a roster overhaul in addition to its coaching staff, according to a report.

After a dismal run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s guidance, the Red Devils are slowly regaining their footing. Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow agreed on Thursday for Ralf Rangnick, the Russian club’s head of sports and development, to take over as temporary manager at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United has identified the prospective transfer of Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele as a major priority as Rangnick approaches his arrival at Old Trafford, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the article, Barca had already made Dembele an offer that was as “attractive” as the La Liga club could make in its current condition. However, it was allegedly insufficient to persuade the winger and his agent.

According to the outlet, in addition to an appealing offer, new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is also persuading Dembele to stay.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has been linked with Dembele since failing to sign him from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. According to the source, the English club has maintained its interest in the Frenchman and has now designated him as one of its “primary priorities” for next season.

Apart from Manchester United, Newcastle United is also said to be interested in Dembele, according to the report. The Magpies are thought to have made an initial proposal of roughly €15 million ($16.9 million) and a signing bonus of another €15 million ($16.9 million).

Newcastle United, on the other hand, is still a long way from signing Dembele, as the player’s agent Moussa Sissoko is unhappy with the offer and has already “started to listen to proposals from other clubs,” according to Sport.

When asked about Dembele’s predicament, Xavi noted that he has told him “how essential” he is to the club’s “future.” The management did admit, though, that the final choice will be made by the player.

“I had a private conversation with him,” Xavi revealed on Friday.

“I told him how vital he was to me, not just this season, but in the future.” It is up to him. Hopefully, he will be able to renew because he is a player who can make a difference in the next years.” Barca’s manager also stated that none of his players are now for sale.

The coach stated, “We need them.” “They’re players,” says the narrator. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.