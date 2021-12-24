Manchester United is on the lookout for a ‘tall’ midfielder to replace their $53 million star, according to reports.

Manchester United are said to be seeking for a “tall” midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic before the January transfer window closes.

Matic’s Old Trafford career has been a roller coaster. Despite the fact that he isn’t a regular on the field for Manchester United these days, interim manager Ralf Rangnick likes his leadership qualities in the locker room. Rangnick, as a result, wants Matic’s replacement in place before he leaves the club.

Despite Fred’s recent improvements in the middle, Rangnick believes he still requires a towering, commanding presence in central midfield, akin to Matic’s style, according to The Athletic.

Matic, who joined Manchester United for $53 million from Chelsea in 2017, had previously signed a new contract with the Red Devils that runs through 2023. The 33-year-old midfielder, though, is rarely seen on the pitch for the Premier League team. Matic has appeared in only eight of Manchester United’s 16 league games, starting five of them. In addition, Matic has only appeared in one UEFA Champions League match, compared to six for the Red Devils.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are two of Manchester United’s top targets ahead of the January transfer window, according to Eurosport. However, obtaining any of the players in January is thought to be nearly impossible, and the Red Devils will have to wait until the summer to make a move for them.

Meanwhile, Rangnick’s new assistant Chris Armas is thought to be a major fan of US national Tyler Adams, who presently plays for RB Leipzig and has a physique similar to Fred.

Meanwhile, under Rangnick’s management, Scott McTominay has been a regular for Manchester United, but the Scottish midfielder is not seen as a long-term alternative for Matic.

In addition, Rangnick recently remarked that, in his experience, adding new players in January is not the ideal way to go.

“Winter, in my experience, is not the greatest season for long-term moves, and given the caliber of players we have, it would only make sense in theory if you could obtain players who can promise you more quality. This will be challenging in the winter, based on previous experience “In a recent press conference, Rangnick stated.

Manchester United is also reportedly planning to stymie Edinson Cavani’s January transfer to FC Barcelona.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday when they visit St. James' Park.