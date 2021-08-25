Manchester United is in pole position to sign Chelsea’s target, who is seeking $1.12 million a week, according to reports.

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to capture Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland next summer.

The Red Devils will be on the hunt for a solid No. 9 with Edison Cavani’s contract expiring at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and Haaland is thought to be a major target, according to German outlet BILD. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coached a young Haaland at Molde in Norway, and this former affiliation is thought to have facilitated this move.

Haaland has now scored five goals and provided three assists for Dortmund in four games this season, in all competitions. Haaland, a Norwegian national, is just 21 years old and has 111 goals and 31 assists in 157 official appearances. The gifted striker is considered to be the future of soccer, and he has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Solskjaer tried his hardest to sign Haaland from RB Salzburrg in the January 2020 transfer window, but he ended up in Dortmund.

Despite the fact that Haaland is under contract with Dortmund until 2024, his contract contains a clause that allows him to be sold for about $88 million in the summer of 2022. When the winter window opens in January 2022, the decreased transfer cost will take effect. Despite the fact that many other European clubs, like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, are interested in signing Haaland, the Old Trafford club is thought to be ahead of the pack.

Chelsea had made Haaland their primary target earlier in the 2021 summer season as Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster his assault. The Blues, on the other hand, did not pursue their interest and instead bought Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea did not go ahead with Haaland because of Mino Raiola, the player’s super-demands, agent’s according to reports. According to soccer website Football365, Raiola demanded $1.12 million per week in salary for Haaland as part of a $378 million package that included a $47 million agency fee.