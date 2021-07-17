Manchester United is dealt a setback ahead of the 2021-22 season, with star forward Paul Pogba unavailable until October.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United attacker, is expected to have shoulder surgery before the 2021-22 season.

According to BBC Sport, Rashford’s surgery might keep him out of play until at least October.

Rashford, who suffered a shoulder injury in November and December of last year, had a scan Tuesday that revealed the damage was severe and that rest alone would not be enough to heal it. While Manchester United planned to have their great player undergo surgery as soon as possible, the specialist was not available until the end of July.

Rashford prefers to undergo surgery this summer to provide a long-term remedy, according to The Telegraph, despite the fact that it may keep him out for roughly 12 weeks, which would be a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preparations for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Rashford’s surgery news broke on the same day that his England teammate Jadon Sancho passed his Manchester United physical. The Red Devils are poised to make Sancho’s transfer official this week, according to reports.

Rashford scored 21 goals and added 15 assists in 57 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions in 2020-21. Last season, he was the Old Trafford side’s second-highest goal scorer, after Bruno Fernandes, who scored 28 goals for the club, including 18 in the Premier League. United finished second in the table, ahead of Liverpool FC and Chelsea, while Manchester City won the league.

Rashford, on the other hand, did not make an impact for England at the just concluded Euros 2020. While he made five appearances for the Three Lions, he only played for a total of 84 minutes. He did not score or assist on any goals. In the Euros 2020 final, he also missed a penalty in the shootout as Italy overcame Harry Kane’s England 3-2 on penalties.

Sancho and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, like Rashford, failed to strike from the penalty spot. The trio received racial abuse on social media following the game. Rashford apologized for the penalty shootout failure on social media on Tuesday, saying, “I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from.”